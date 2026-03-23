Man accused of targeting beach parking lots arrested in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A Fort Pierce man was arrested after detectives say he targeted vehicles in beach parking lots across multiple counties.

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office Criminal Investigations Division, working with St. Lucie County detectives, conducted surveillance on a suspect believed to be attempting vehicle burglaries at local beaches.

Investigators said the suspect, later identified as 32-year-old Joseph Zeman, was observed moving between Martin and St. Lucie County beaches, driving through parking lots and checking vehicles for access.

According to authorities, Zeman attempted to enter several vehicles, some of which were unsecured, while others were locked and not accessed.

Detectives took Zeman into custody after observing the activity. He faces charges related to attempted and confirmed vehicle burglaries, as well as traveling across county lines to commit the crimes.