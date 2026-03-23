Port St. Lucie expands yard waste pickup limits after cold snap

PORT ST. LUCIE — Following a recent cold snap that left many yards with damaged vegetation, the City of Port St. Lucie is temporarily increasing yard waste collection limits to help residents dispose of debris.

City officials said wilted leaves, browned fronds and fallen branches have become more common in neighborhoods, creating potential safety hazards and risks to the city’s drainage system if not properly cleared.

From March 30 through April 24, the city’s Office of Solid Waste will raise the weekly curbside yard waste limit to 6 cubic yards per household, a 50% increase from the standard allowance. Officials said there will be no additional cost for the temporary increase.

The expanded limit is intended to help residents manage the surge in yard debris. Six cubic yards is roughly equivalent to the size of three washer-and-dryer sets placed side by side.

Despite the temporary change, standard yard waste guidelines remain in effect.

Residents are required to bag or containerize loose leaves, needles and small plant debris, with each container weighing no more than 50 pounds. Branches must be less than 6 inches in diameter, no longer than 4 feet — excluding palm fronds — and weigh no more than 50 pounds.

Officials also said yard waste should not be mixed with soil, rocks, garbage or other materials. Debris must be placed at the curb in front of the resident’s home and kept at least 3 feet away from mailboxes, storm drains and power lines.

Residents needing additional pickup beyond the weekly limit can request an estimate for removal at a rate of $18.50 per cubic yard by calling the city’s 1PSL service line.

More information on yard waste preparation is available on the city’s website.