Port St. Lucie sergeant awarded Purple Heart after surviving shooting

PORT ST. LUCIE — A veteran Port St. Lucie police officer who was critically wounded in a December shooting has been awarded the Law Enforcement Purple Heart, department officials said.

Senior Sgt. Erik Levasseur, a 27-year veteran of the Port St. Lucie Police Department, received the honor by order of the chief of police. The award is given to officers who suffer serious injuries in the line of duty during an active confrontation with a criminal suspect.

The shooting occurred the evening of Dec. 1, 2025, when Levasseur responded to a disturbance involving an armed suspect believed to be under the influence of narcotics in the 11000 block of Southwest Lake Park Drive.

According to police, Levasseur positioned himself between the suspect and other officers and members of the public. As he rounded a corner while pursuing the suspect, he encountered a man armed with an AK-47 and was struck by multiple rounds without warning.

Levasseur suffered life-threatening injuries, including two gunshot wounds to the face, multiple facial fractures and other trauma requiring immediate surgery. His treatment included jaw repair procedures, a tracheostomy, surgery to address shrapnel in his retina, and an extended hospitalization followed by ongoing rehabilitation. Officials said his prognosis regarding vision remained uncertain during recovery.

Police said Levasseur remained focused on the safety of his squad throughout his treatment.

He was awarded the Purple Heart 107 days after the shooting, surrounded by family, friends and those involved in his rescue and recovery.

Department officials said his actions, sacrifice and resilience reflect the highest standards of law enforcement service.