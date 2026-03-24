Burn bans lifted in St. Lucie and Indian River counties after rainfall lowers wildfire risk

TREASURE COAST — Officials in St. Lucie and Indian River counties have lifted countywide burn bans following recent rainfall that reduced the risk of wildfires.

In St. Lucie County, public safety officials, in conjunction with the St. Lucie County Fire District, lifted the burn ban that had been in place since Feb. 7. Authorities said recent rains lowered the Keetch-Byram Drought Index from the extreme wildfire risk range of 650–699 to the moderate range of 450–499.

While conditions have improved, officials urged residents to remain mindful of ongoing dry conditions.

In neighboring Indian River County, County Administrator John A. Titkanich Jr. lifted the burn ban on the recommendation of David Johnson, director and fire chief of the county’s Department of Emergency Services.

Recent rainfall, combined with a current average Keetch-Byram Drought Index in the mid-400s, has significantly reduced the immediate wildfire risk across the county, officials said. The burn ban there was also originally declared Feb. 7, 2026.

“Based on current conditions, I recommend lifting the existing burn ban,” said Chief Johnson.

“Over the past several days, all areas of the county have received substantial rainfall, greatly reducing the threat to public safety, property, and natural resources,” said Titkanich. “Therefore, I am exercising my authority to lift the burn ban, effective immediately.”

Residents with non-emergency questions in Indian River County can contact the Emergency Services Department at 772-226-3900.