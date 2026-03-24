Double homicide under investigation in Vero Beach, police say

VERO BEACH — Police are investigating a double homicide reported early Tuesday in Vero Beach.

Officers with the Vero Beach Police Department responded around 7:01 a.m. to multiple calls of gunshots in the area of 16th Avenue and 21st Street, authorities said/

When officers arrived, they found an adult man and an adult woman dead at the scene in the 1600 block of 21st Street. Their identities are being withheld pending notification of next of kin.

The department’s Crime Scene Unit and detectives remained on scene as they continued collecting evidence and investigating the circumstances surrounding the shooting.

Police said there is no immediate threat to the public but encouraged residents to remain vigilant.

Anyone with information related to the incident is urged to contact the Vero Beach Police Department. Authorities said additional updates will be provided as more information becomes available.