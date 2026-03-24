Stuart commission officially appoints Michael Giardino as new city manager

STUART — The Stuart City Commission unanimously approved Michael Giardino as the city’s next city manager on March 23, drawing applause from the commission chamber after the vote.

Giardino, who brings 26 years of experience in the U.S. Navy, currently serves as deputy general manager of LaGuardia Airport in New York. He previously lived in Rochester and said he was drawn to Florida, where he developed a goal of serving as a city manager.

Speaking to commissioners after his confirmation, Giardino reflected on the hiring process and his interactions with city leadership.

"Thank you so much to the commission, to the interim city manager and city attorney. The process was rigorous. It was fair. I enjoyed every conversation that I had with each and every one of you. I learned something and I'm learning every minute," Giardino said.

The commission approved a starting annual salary of $195,000 for Giardino, along with 80 hours of paid time off. He is expected to begin his role April 27 and plans to relocate to Martin County, where he will live within 15 miles of the city, as required by the position.

As he prepares to step into the role, Giardino expressed readiness to begin his tenure.

"But I am grateful to be here. I am proud to be here and I'm ready to work," he said.

During the meeting, Commissioner Campbell Rich proposed adding a provision to Giardino’s contract that would limit severance if his employment ended within the first six months.

"Should Mr. Giardino be terminated within six months of his initial hire for any reason that he would only be entitled to two weeks of severance. I do not anticipate this happening, but again, in light of what took place and what a mess that was and what it cost the city taxpayers, I think it's reasonable to protect ourselves," Rich said.

Other commissioners did not support the proposal. Mayor Christopher Collins criticized the suggestion and addressed what he described as a pattern during the hiring process.

"I don't appreciate even that comment from you. We are blessed that we've had him apply. It seems like every step of the way whether it was hiring Ruth or now Mr. Giardino, there has to continuously be a negative cloud from you and Mr. Campenni, your good friend," Collins said.

Giardino replaces former city manager Mike Mortell, who was fired without cause in October. The city began its search for a replacement in January and formally offered the position to Giardino in March.