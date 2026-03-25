Indian River County identifies two employees killed in Vero Beach double homicide

VERO BEACH — Indian River County officials have identified two county employees killed in a double homicide earlier this week, as police continue to investigate the shooting in Vero Beach.

The victims were identified as Danny Ooley, assistant director of Public Works, and Stacie Mason, a traffic analyst technician. Both were longtime county employees, according to a county statement released after their families were notified.

The Vero Beach Police Department is investigating the shooting, which occurred around 7:01 a.m. near 16th Avenue and 21st Street. Officers responded to multiple calls reporting gunfire and found an adult man and an adult woman dead at the scene.

Police, with assistance from the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office, have identified a person of interest. The investigation remains active.

“There is no immediate threat to the public, and we encourage community members to remain vigilant,” police said in an earlier statement.

Ooley had nearly 25 years of service with Indian River County Public Works, rising to assistant director. Mason had worked for the county since 2014 and most recently served as a traffic analyst technician.

County officials said the deaths have had a significant impact on employees and the broader community.

“The reality of this loss is profound, and there are no words that can fully capture its weight,” the county said in its statement.

Grief counseling and support services have been made available to county employees as the organization responds to the loss.

Authorities are asking anyone with information about the shooting to contact the Vero Beach Police Department.