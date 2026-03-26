Free workshop in St. Lucie County to guide business owners before signing leases

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — A free workshop aimed at helping prospective and existing business owners navigate the early stages of opening or expanding a business is scheduled for April 13.

The St. Lucie County Chamber of Commerce is partnering with St. Lucie County Planning & Development Services to host the “Before You Sign the Lease Workshop,” which will run from 11:30 a.m. to 1 p.m.

The session is intended for individuals planning to start a business, purchase one, or expand operations. Organizers say the workshop will cover key considerations such as business planning, government regulations, zoning and occupancy requirements, Florida building codes, and the business tax and approval process.

Attendance is free, but participants must register in advance through the Chamber of Commerce.

The workshop will be held in Planning Conference Room 1 at the St. Lucie County Administration Complex, 2300 Virginia Ave. in Fort Pierce. Attendees are advised to park on the 25th Street side of the complex and enter through the former Civic Center lobby, with the planning offices located on the second floor.