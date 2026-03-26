Three arrested in Golden Ponds storage unit burglary investigation

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Three Fort Pierce men were arrested following an investigation into a burglary at storage units in the Golden Ponds community, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies responded March 23, 2026, to a report of a burglary at the storage units. During the investigation, Deputy Bradley Bell developed information on March 26 that led to an individual found in possession of tools stolen in the burglary. Deputies learned that person had purchased the items from another individual the day after the break-in.

As the investigation continued, deputies, Criminal Investigations Division detectives and Crime Scene Investigators identified additional suspects. Detectives followed multiple leads and confirmed the involvement of three individuals connected to the burglary.

On March 26, Detective Cpl. Anzalone interviewed those involved, collected additional evidence and established probable cause for arrest.

Authorities charged the following individuals:



Eric Brown, 37, of Fort Pierce: nine counts of burglary and two counts of dealing in stolen property

Jesse Humphrey, 18, of Fort Pierce: nine counts of burglary and two counts of dealing in stolen property

Jordan Boatwright, 21, of Fort Pierce: accessory after the fact and dealing in stolen property

The investigation involved patrol deputies, detectives and crime scene investigators.