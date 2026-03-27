‘No Kings’ protests planned across Treasure Coast as part of nationwide demonstrations

TREASURE COAST— Several locations across the Treasure Coast are set to take part in a nationwide “No Kings” protest on March 28, one of roughly 3,000 events planned across the United States.

The protests are being held in opposition to President Donald Trump and his policies.

"NO KINGS is a peaceful national day of action and mass mobilization in response to the increasing authoritarian excesses and corruption of the Trump administration, which they have doubled down on since June," reads the No Kings website.

Organizers say previous demonstrations have drawn large crowds. A nationwide round of protests in October drew an estimated 7 million participants, according to organizers.

In Florida, about 100 protests are scheduled for March 28, including five on the Treasure Coast.

The local demonstrations are planned at the following locations:



Riverview Park, 512 U.S. 1 in Sebastian, from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Federal Highway and Kanner Highway/Colorado Avenue in Stuart, from noon to 2 p.m.

Fort Pierce City Hall, 100 N. U.S. Highway 1, from 2 to 4 p.m.

Target, 5800 20th St. in Vero Beach, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Florida 60 and 58th Avenue in Vero Beach South, from 4 to 5 p.m.

Organizers have emphasized that the demonstrations are nonviolent and encourage participants to avoid engaging with counterprotesters or escalating confrontations.

"A core principle behind all No Kings events is a commitment to nonviolent action," organizers said in event materials. "We expect all participants to seek to de-escalate any potential confrontation with those who disagree with our values and to act lawfully at these events."

Weapons of any kind, including those legally permitted, are prohibited at the events, according to organizers.

Participants are encouraged to bring signs and remain aware of their surroundings, while following guidance from event organizers to help maintain safety.