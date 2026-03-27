Three-vehicle crash involving school bus injures one child in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A three-vehicle crash involving a school bus carrying 14 children left one child injured Friday morning, according to Port St. Lucie police.

The crash occurred at 8:26 a.m. on Southeast Lyngate Drive at Southeast Elkhart Terrace. Police said the school bus was stopped with another vehicle directly behind it when a third vehicle failed to stop.

The third vehicle struck the rear vehicle, pushing it into the bus.

One child was taken to a local hospital with neck pain, police said. The remaining children were transferred to another bus and safely transported to school.

A crash report was not immediately available.