Motorcyclist accused of striking officer, fleeing into Port St. Lucie drive-thru

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 20-year-old man is facing multiple charges after police say he struck an officer with a motorcycle while attempting to flee and later ran into a fast-food drive-thru, putting customers at risk.

Malachi Venerin was spotted March 23 riding a motorcycle at 103 mph on Southwest Gatlin Boulevard, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department. A traffic unit officer tracked him down and attempted a stop.

Police said Venerin tried to flee, struck the officer with the motorcycle, then crashed and ran on foot to a nearby fast-food restaurant, where he attempted to enter vehicles in the drive-thru.

Investigators said Venerin had a loaded firearm in his backpack along with narcotics.

He was charged with aggravated battery on a law enforcement officer, fleeing and eluding, possession of a concealed firearm during the commission of a felony, possession of a firearm by a person under 21, resisting without violence, driving with a suspended license, operating a motorcycle without an endorsement, driving an unregistered vehicle, possession of THC cartridges and possession of marijuana with intent to sell.

Venerin remained in the St. Lucie County Jail on a $128,000 bond, police said.