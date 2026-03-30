State secures conservation easement on Martin County ranch

TALLAHASSEE — The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has secured a 1,668-acre conservation easement over Bar-B Ranch in Martin County through the Florida Forever Program, protecting a working cattle ranch while preventing future development.

The ranch, located near the C-44 Stormwater Treatment Area and Allapattah Flats Wildlife Management Area, has been operated for decades and currently supports about 250 head of cattle. The easement ensures the land will remain in agricultural production.

State officials said the property was identified as part of the Comprehensive Everglades Restoration Plan, where protecting land is intended to help restore natural water storage and improve water quality flowing south through the Everglades system.

“Conservation easements through Florida Forever keep working lands in agriculture while protecting the natural functions that support our environment,” said DEP Secretary Alexis A. Lambert. “At Bar-B Ranch, protecting a working ranch also protects critical water flows, wetland functions and wildlife corridors, showing how agricultural lands and Everglades restoration can support each other.”

According to the department, the ranch plays a role in storing and filtering water before it reaches downstream ecosystems, including the St. Lucie River Estuary, the Indian River Lagoon, Lake Okeechobee and the Greater Everglades. Officials said preserving the land helps maintain those functions while avoiding development that could affect them.

The property is also within the Florida Wildlife Corridor, contributing to habitat connectivity in the region.

The acquisition was approved by Gov. Ron DeSantis and the Florida Cabinet during a previous Cabinet meeting.

Through the Florida Forever Program, the state acquires and protects land for environmental and conservation purposes, including water quality protection, storm resilience and habitat preservation. Since 2019, more than $1.5 billion has been committed to the program, with more than 500,000 acres acquired for conservation, according to the department.