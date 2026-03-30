Tiger Woods arrested in Martin County after rollover crash, deputies say

Professional golfer Tiger Woods was arrested in Martin County on March 27 after deputies suspected DUI following a rollover crash in Jupiter Island.

Jupiter Island police responded to the scene and found a pickup truck carrying a pressure cleaner trailer and a Land Rover, which belongs to Woods, overturned on its driver’s side door.

Martin County Sheriff John Budensiek said it became clear that the driver of the Land Rover, Woods, appeared to be impaired. He said the impairment was likely due to medication or drugs, not alcohol.

Woods took a breathalyzer test after he was booked, which registered zero. However, Budensiek said Woods refused to take a urinalysis test. He was charged with DUI, property damage and refusal to submit to a lawful test.

Budensiek said the pickup truck was traveling northbound on South Beach Road and preparing to turn into a driveway when the driver saw Woods’ Land Rover attempting to pass at a high rate of speed.

The pickup driver attempted to avoid a collision by pulling to the side of the road. Budensiek said Woods continued the passing maneuver, swerved to avoid a crash, but clipped the rear of the truck’s trailer.

The Land Rover then overturned onto its driver’s side and continued north past the truck. Woods exited the vehicle through the passenger-side door.

Budensiek said neither Woods nor the driver of the pickup truck was injured in the crash.

Woods was held at the Martin County Jail for several hours following his arrest and testing, as required by Florida statute, Budensiek said. He was later released on bond.