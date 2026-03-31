Lifeguards rescue distressed swimmer in rough surf off South Beach Park

FORT PIERCE — Lifeguards rescued a swimmer in distress Monday afternoon in rough surf conditions just a few hundred yards off South Beach Park, according to local officials.

Emergency crews responded to a reported drowning March 30 and learned upon arrival that lifeguards, who had been preparing to leave for the day, were alerted to the swimmer and reentered the water to assist.

With most equipment already secured, the lifeguards entered the ocean with only a life ring and swam out through 4- to 6-foot surf and dangerous rip currents to reach the victim.

Officials said the swimmer was beginning to submerge and was unable to stay afloat when lifeguards reached him.

The rescue effort is credited with saving the man’s life.

The lifeguards involved in the rescue were Shayne Roycroft, Travis Matschner, Anthony Hernandez, Tommy Nichelson, Matt Brownlee and Shaun Dibble.