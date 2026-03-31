Man charged in double homicide at Hutchinson Island condo, police say

FORT PIERCE — A 56-year-old man has been charged with two counts of first-degree murder with a firearm in connection with a February double homicide at a Hutchinson Island condominium, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Philip Repaci was charged Monday, March 30, while being held at the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office jail on unrelated local charges, police said.

The charges stem from an incident reported Feb. 24 at the Harbour Isle at Hutchinson Island condominium complex. Officers responded around 12:30 p.m. to a welfare check after a family member reported that their parents had missed an appointment.

When officers arrived, they found an elderly man and woman, both in their 80s, dead in the living room of their residence with what were believed to be multiple gunshot wounds.

Police said the victims’ adult son had left the scene before officers arrived. A be-on-the-lookout alert was issued for his vehicle, and the Indian River County Sheriff’s Office later located and detained him as a person of interest.

Authorities have described the case as an isolated incident with no threat to the public. The investigation remains active.

Anyone with additional information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-467-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-277-8477 or submit tips online at www.tccrimestoppers.org