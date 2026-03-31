Okeechobee County names new county administrator as Manzo retires

OKEECHOBEE — Okeechobee County is marking a leadership transition as County Administrator Deborah Manzo retires after five years with the county, closing out a 41-year career in government.

Commissioners, staff and residents recognized Manzo’s tenure with a proclamation highlighting her impact on county operations.

“She has advanced the County's mission by delivering responsive government services to its citizens in a well-managed, cost-effective, fiscally responsible, and policy-driven manner. Through her strong leadership, business acumen, and fiscal oversight, the County has achieved a high standard of operational excellence and efficiency,” the proclamation read.

Manzo announced her retirement Jan. 8, with March 31 as her final day in office. She is expected to continue working remotely during the final three months of her tenure.

County officials have already moved to fill the role, following an internal recruitment process that yielded a single applicant.

“The internal posting closed on March 13. At the conclusion of the recruitment period, one internal candidate submitted a letter of interest and a resume for consideration. No additional internal applicants were received,” said Lisa Ridley, the county’s administrative services director.

That candidate, Special Projects Manager Jessica Bezares, was presented to the board along with options for how to proceed.

“With the internal recruitment phase complete, the Board may consider the following options. Proceed with evaluation and interview of the internal candidate scheduling to be determined by the Board, authorizing negotiation of an employment agreement with the internal candidate subject to final Board approval at a future meeting, or provide other direction regarding the recruitment and selection process,” Ridley said.

Commissioners expressed differing views on whether a formal interview process was necessary given the circumstances.

Michael Sumner, an Okeechobee County commissioner, suggested a less formal approach to allow broader familiarity with the candidate.

“I’m satisfied. I’ve had the chance to interview Ms. Bezares for hours driving back and forth to Tallahassee,” he said. “Just kind of as a meet and greet, some form of an interview process may be a good idea.”

Commissioner Bradley Goodbeard said he did not see the need for additional steps.

“It seems like an interview would be moot if there's just one person and we aren't going to open it up to other applicants,” he said. “We have her resume and everybody knows her. We either accept it, or open up the search outside.”

The board ultimately agreed to move forward with Bezares. County Attorney and Commission Chair David Hazellief will work together to negotiate contract terms to bring back for approval at a future meeting.

In the interim, Bezares has been appointed interim county administrator as the transition moves forward. Officials also considered compensation for the temporary role.

“In recognition of the expanded scope of responsibilities in this interim role, staff recommends the Board consider a salary of $140,000 for the duration of the interim assignment. So, the recommended salary reflects the expanded scope of the interim executive responsibility and is consistent with the organization's current pay and classification plan,” Ridley said.

The board approved a higher figure, setting Bezares’ interim salary at $145,000.

“I think that it’s fair,” Goodbeard said.