Vero Beach Police still searching for double homicide suspect in library shooting

VERO BEACH — A week after two Indian River County employees were killed in a double homicide at the Vero Beach Library, police are still searching for the suspect.

The victims were identified as Danny Ooley and Stacie Mason, both employees of the county’s Public Works Department. The suspect, Jesse Ellis, was married to Mason, but the two were in the middle of a divorce, according to Vero Beach Police Chief David Currey.

Currey said he spoke with county employees while gathering information about the victims and alleged they told him Ooley and Mason were engaged in an affair.

“We gathered flirtatious exercises together, spending time together,” Currey said.

In a statement shared with media, County Administrator John Titkanich strongly denied that any such statements were given.

“We would like to be clear, the comments made during the press conference are not representative of our respective conversations,” he said. “At no time did Chairman Loar, nor anyone within County Administration, share or discuss Stacie and Danny other than that they were both Public Works employees. The loss of two highly respected and valued colleagues is a deeply serious and sensitive matter, and it has been treated with the respect it deserves.”

Currey has repeatedly referred to the incident as a “crime of passion” amid the divorce and the alleged affair. He also said Ellis had hired a private investigator days before the killings to uncover evidence of the alleged relationship.

The private investigator told police he informed Ellis where Ooley and Mason had been meeting the night before the shooting.

Authorities said the search for Ellis has yielded little since the initial hours of the investigation. In the moments following the shooting, Ellis was believed to have been seen by county Fire Rescue swimming far offshore at Riomar Beach while fully clothed.

Fire Rescue personnel asked if Ellis needed assistance returning to shore, but he refused. Rescuers did not contact law enforcement at the time because they were unaware he was a suspect.

“There was no connection at that time,” said David Johnson, Indian River County fire chief.

A search warrant executed on Ellis’ truck uncovered wet clothing believed to have been discarded after he returned from the water, along with an empty holster and a .380 ACP magazine.

Ellis has not been seen since March 24. In a previous press conference, Currey said investigators believe Ellis may have been headed south toward St. Lucie County. He added that Vero Beach police are working with neighboring law enforcement agencies to assist in the search.

Currey said Ellis should be considered unstable and a potential threat.

“Mr. Ellis should be considered a threat to himself and possibly others,” Currey said. “Residents should be aware of a large enforcement presence focused on the beach side.”

Police continue to search for Ellis and are asking anyone with information about his whereabouts to come forward. Those wishing to remain anonymous can contact Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 800-273-8477.