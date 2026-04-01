St. Lucie County to host April 9 meeting on Prima Vista Boulevard improvement project

ST. LUCIE COUNTY, Fla. — St. Lucie County will hold an in-person public meeting for an access management project along Prima Vista Boulevard from Airoso Boulevard to U.S. 1 starting at 5:30 p.m. Thursday, April 9.

The meeting will take place at the MIDFLORIDA Credit Union Event Center in Port St. Lucie.

County officials plan to remove the shared left-turn center lane between Airoso Boulevard and U.S. 1 and replace it with a raised median, a change intended to reduce the number of places where cars and pedestrians cross paths and lower the number of crashes.

Plans also include adding landscaping and design features to make the road feel narrower, encouraging drivers to slow down. Officials said the improvements are intended to make the corridor safer and better suited to the nearby residential neighborhood along Prima Vista Boulevard.

The total estimated cost for the project is $5.1 million.

The meeting will include a formal presentation followed by an open discussion. St. Lucie County Public Works staff will answer questions in the order they are received and as time permits. Questions not addressed during the meeting will receive a written response afterward.

Those seeking more information can contact Community Outreach Specialist Monica Diaz at 305-640-8122 or by email at Monica@iscprgroup.com. Additional project details are available on the county’s website.

In accordance with the Americans with Disabilities Act, individuals needing special accommodations or an interpreter are asked to contact the St. Lucie County Safety and Risk Manager at least seven days before the meeting.