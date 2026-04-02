Martin County opens nutritional gardens for youth health education

STUART — Martin County officials are introducing a new approach to nutrition education with the launch of three gardens designed to give students hands-on experience growing and preparing food.

The gardens are located at after-school program sites across the county, where children can take part in planting and maintaining crops while learning about healthy eating.

“These nutritional gardens are located at three of our community centers where our free after-school and summer camp programs take place. So we have one at the GAAP program, which is at the Cassidy Center in Lamar Howard Park. We've got one with the JASE program at the Community Center, and we have one with the REACH program at Costella Williams Learning Center in New Monrovia Park,” said Mario Arguelles, assistant parks and recreation director.

Ribbon-cutting ceremonies for the gardens were held earlier this month at each location, marking the start of the program at Golden Gate Alternative Afterschool Program, Residents Empowering All Children's Hope and the Jensen After School Experience.

County officials say the gardens are intended to move beyond traditional instruction by giving students direct involvement in the food cycle.

“The children are going to have the opportunity to visit the garden on site, witness the growth process, gather what's ready for cooking, taste some of the harvest, and learn quick and easy recipes. What you'll be able to find at these gardens are a variety of veggies, herbs, fruits, edible flowers, and pollinator friendly flowers according to the season. They gain a deeper understanding of where food comes from while learning to prepare simple healthy snacks using everyday ingredients,” Arguelles said.

Organizers say that direct participation can influence how children think about food and their willingness to try new options.

“They're more likely to want to taste something that they watched grow from when they planted as they watch the process. So it just gets kids excited and interested in the process of growing food and the healthy snacks that you can do with these types of foods that you grow,” he said.

The program has already drawn participation from more than 100 students across the three sites, with children helping plant and maintain the garden beds.

“We've had great participation across all three locations. So at Lamar Howard Park, we've had 45 children participate there. At New Monrovia Park, 35 kids have taken part in planting. And then at Vince Bocchino, we've got another 35 kids who are involved helping again plant and maintain these beds,” Arguelles said.

In total, 115 children contributed to planting the gardens, according to the county. Officials say that involvement helps build a sense of responsibility and pride among participants.

“Community response has been overwhelmingly positive, with participants and families expressing excitement about growing and trying healthy foods,” said Kevin V. Abbate, parks and recreation director.﻿

The initiative is supported through partnerships with several local organizations that assist with instruction and upkeep.

“We've got some great partners with House of Hope educators who lead the classes. We partnered up with Urban Abundance who installed and maintained these gardens in partnership with the House of Hope and really the Children's Services Council of Martin County. They supported this program through their grant funding,” Arguelles said.

County leaders say the program is part of a broader effort to expand access to nutrition education and encourage healthier lifestyles among local youth.