Port St. Lucie to celebrate 65th anniversary with community event

PORT ST. LUCIE — Port St. Lucie will mark its 65th anniversary with a community celebration on April 25, inviting residents to reflect on the city’s growth and connect with neighbors.

The free event is scheduled from 5 to 8 p.m. at The Port District, 2454 SE Westmoreland Blvd., and will include live music, food trucks, children’s activities and opportunities for residents to engage with city staff.

City officials say the event is intended to highlight the city’s history and bring together residents to share their experiences. A storytelling station will allow attendees to contribute personal memories and milestones connected to the community.

The program will also include the Naturally PSL Environmental Stewardship Awards, which recognize individuals who contribute to environmental efforts in the city, along with a performance by The Motowners.

Port St. Lucie was incorporated in 1961 by a development group that marketed quarter-acre lots to retirees, initially without infrastructure such as sidewalks, streetlights or water and sewer systems. The city’s population was fewer than 1,000 residents in the 1970 U.S. Census.

Since then, the city has grown to more than 260,000 residents, making it the sixth-largest city in Florida. It has also received recognition as a 2025 All-America City by the National Civic League and has been cited as the safest large city in Florida for more than a decade.

Mayor Shannon Martin said the milestone reflects both the city’s past and its future.

“Sixty-five years ago, Port St. Lucie began as a small bedroom community,” Martin said. “As we mark 65 years, we’re celebrating not just how far we’ve come, but the bright future we’re continuing to build together. This event is a chance for everyone to come out, connect and be part of what makes Port St. Lucie such an extraordinary community.”