Port St. Lucie to host autism awareness event focused on safety and resources

PORT ST. LUCIE — The City of Port St. Lucie will host its first Autism Awareness & Community Resource Event on April 18, bringing together families, safety officials and service providers to share resources and gather community input.

The free event, led by the Port St. Lucie Police Department, is designed to connect residents with tools and information aimed at supporting individuals on the autism spectrum, with a focus on safety and access to services.

Lt. Joseph Norkus, the department’s public information officer, said the event is intended to bring together multiple facets of the community in one setting.

“Our goal is to unite the community and connect families with local safety resources, services, and partners. The event will feature practical guidance on wandering and water safety, sensory-friendly activities, and opportunities for direct conversations with experts. By supporting vulnerable groups and encouraging community feedback, we aim to shape the future of autism-focused programs,” Norkus said.

The event will include interactive exhibits, educational materials and opportunities for attendees to engage directly with professionals and organizations offering support.

“A wide range of resources will be available, including interactive exhibits, educational materials, and opportunities to provide feedback. Much like the City’s annual Citizens’ Summit, we look forward to the valuable insights gained from our interactive focus groups,” he said.

Organizers say safety remains a central theme, with presentations and demonstrations focused on preventing common risks and improving emergency response outcomes.

“Community safety remains our highest priority. Unfortunately, we sometimes witness the consequences of preventable situations. While first responders are often first on the scene during acute incidents, our entire city government is committed to this project. We are also pleased to welcome 40 vendors offering a wide array of support products and services for caregivers and individuals in need,” Norkus said.

The event will feature more than 30 vendors, along with activities such as a touch-a-truck display, a K-9 bloodhound meet-and-greet, sensory-friendly art stations and presentations from organizations including Project Lifesaver, AngelSense and Safe Kids Treasure Coast. Topics will include wandering prevention, water safety and other safety measures.

City officials also plan to collect feedback from attendees to help guide future programming and services.

“The event will conclude with community feedback sessions and focus groups. After attending presentations and exploring available resources, participants will be able to help us identify gaps and suggest improvements for future events and services,” Norkus said.

The event is scheduled for 9 a.m. to noon at the Port St. Lucie Community Center, 2195 SE Airoso Blvd.