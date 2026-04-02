St. Lucie County offers free microchip checks during National Pet ID Week

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — St. Lucie County’s Animal Safety Division will offer free microchip scanning and discounted microchipping services for pets during National Pet ID Week, observed April 17–23.

The annual observance is intended to highlight the importance of pet identification, including microchips and ID tags, to help lost animals be returned to their owners. Pet owners are encouraged to review and update their contact information to ensure pets can be identified quickly.

From April 17 through April 23, Animal Safety staff will scan pets for residents of St. Lucie County to check microchip information. Depending on the microchip manufacturer, staff may not be able to verify registration details directly. In those cases, pet owners will be given the microchip number and the contact information for the registered company to confirm that their records are current.

The county is also offering lifetime registration microchips at no cost for pet owners living in unincorporated areas of the county. Residents within the city limits of Fort Pierce and Port St. Lucie can receive lifetime registration microchips for $10. The registration includes no annual fees and allows owners to update their information at any time, including changes in address, contact details or ownership. Officials noted that microchip registration is separate from any required county or city pet licensing.

Appointments are required for the services. Pet owners must provide contact and pet information in advance, including the owner’s name, address, phone number, emergency contact, and details about the pet such as name, type, age, breed, color and sex.

Appointments will be available April 17, 18, 21, 22 and 23 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the St. Lucie County Animal Safety Division and Shelter, located at 3404 W. Midway Road in Fort Pierce. Dogs must be leashed and cats must be in secure carriers.