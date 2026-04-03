Hearing held for suspended Martin County teacher Matt Theobald

MARTIN COUNTY — A hearing before the Department of Administrative Hearings was held April 2 for Matthew Theobald, a Spectrum Academy teacher in Martin County who was suspended in October for comments he made on Facebook regarding slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk.

Kirk, who was assassinated Sept. 10 of last year, was the head of the conservative organization Turning Point U.S.A. Following his killing, Theobald made several posts on his personal Facebook page criticizing Kirk and the organization.

Some of the comments included referring to Turning Point as a "modern day Hitler Youth" and calling Kirk a "racist, misogynistic, fear-mongering, xenophobic, neo-nazi."

The posts drew controversy, with the Martin County School District reportedly receiving numerous emails and social media comments questioning why an educator was making such statements online.

A school board investigation found that Theobald had violated board policy regarding ethical conduct, including guidelines for social media use. Theobald’s union representative argued that the comments were taken out of context and that he retains First Amendment protections.

They also argued the posts were made in a private setting and did not impact the classroom.

Superintendent Dr. Michael Maine recommended that Theobald be suspended without pay pending a final decision from the Department of Administrative Hearings, a recommendation the school board approved.

Following the suspension, dozens of residents spoke in support of Theobald at school board meetings, calling for his reinstatement.

At the April 2 hearing, both the district and Theobald’s legal team presented their cases. The district called Superintendent Maine to speak on its behalf, while Theobald testified on his own behalf.

Per filings with the DOAH, the district reiterated its position that Theobald violated the code of conduct and argued that his comments reflected poorly on the district. Officials also said his actions affected school operations and the students he teaches.

Theobald and his representatives maintained that his comments are protected under the First Amendment. He reiterated that his posts were not directed at his students or any Turning Point U.S.A. chapters within Martin County schools.

No decision was issued at the hearing. According to Department of Administrative Hearings filings, a ruling is expected within 20 days.