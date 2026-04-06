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Shots fired at Pepper Park amid large gathering, no injuries reported

WQCS | By WQCS
Published April 6, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
St. Lucie County deputies are investigating a shooting incident at Pepper Park Beach
St. Lucie County Sheriff's Office
St. Lucie County deputies are investigating a shooting incident at Pepper Park Beach

FORT PIERCE — Deputies responded to a disturbance Friday evening at Pepper Park involving a large gathering of teenagers and young adults where multiple gunshots were fired, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The incident was reported around 5:55 p.m. on April 3 on the ocean side of the park.

Authorities said no injuries from gunfire have been confirmed. However, two vehicles in the area were struck by projectiles.

Deputies secured the scene and dispersed the crowd. Investigators said the incident appears to be isolated and that there is no known ongoing threat to the public.

The case remains under investigation, and additional information is expected to be released as it becomes available.
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