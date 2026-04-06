St. Lucie County extension office highlights volunteer role during appreciation week

ST. LUCIE COUNTY — Volunteers play a key role in supporting programs offered through the local UF/IFAS Extension office, officials said, as the county joins others across Florida in recognizing Volunteer Appreciation Week from April 19 to April 25.

Residents regularly turn to their county extension office for assistance with gardening, youth development, home management and other services. Many of those programs, including Master Gardeners and Florida 4-H, depend on volunteers who contribute their time and expertise.

“The hands-on expertise that is so critical to Extension work would be limited without the partnership of local volunteers,” said Andra Johnson, dean of UF/IFAS Extension and director of the Florida Cooperative Extension Service. “I also applaud the commitment they make to gaining knowledge and sharing it. These are lifelong learners, and they invest that expertise right back into their community.”

Local officials said volunteers are central to delivering services in St. Lucie County and helping the extension office meet community needs year-round.

“The insurmountable contribution of our volunteers to the St. Lucie County 4-H Program cannot be understated. Volunteers are truly the heart of extension,” said John Ferguson.

Those interested in volunteering with the St. Lucie County Extension or 4-H program can contact the local UF/IFAS Extension office for more information.