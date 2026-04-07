Crabby’s operators given 90 days to find new tenant for Fort Pierce waterfront site

FORT PIERCE — The operators of Crabby’s Dockside Restaurant have taken a step toward resolving an ongoing dispute with the city by agreeing to seek a new tenant for the waterfront property.

City officials say the move follows recent discussions aimed at addressing unpaid rent and taxes tied to the lease.

Shyanne Harnage, the city’s community and economic development director, said the restaurant’s representatives have indicated they plan to move forward with transferring the lease.

“Ms. Hedges did reach out to their legal counsel and they expressed interest in doing that assignment and subsequently, as of tonight, we received a letter which is attached to your agenda with their intentions of assigning within the 90-day period,” Harnage said.

That timeline would place the matter before city commissioners in early summer, assuming a new tenant is identified.

“I just was doing the math back there. I think that puts us at around July 5th that they would have to assign their lease and bring it back before you all for final approval,” she said.

City Attorney Sarah Hedges said any proposed tenant would still need formal approval from the city.

“They will go through their process and then bring it to the City for us to approve anyone that they wish to assign their lease to,” Hedges said.

Crabby’s Dockside Restaurant closed abruptly on Feb. 15. It was later disclosed that the business had fallen behind on rent and property tax payments.

The operators had previously requested an 18-month rent abatement to catch up on those obligations, but the city denied that request. Since then, both sides have been negotiating possible paths forward.

City officials say there has already been outside interest in the high-profile location.

“I know we’ve received some calls, emails related to individuals or companies that are interested in that lease. The letter does have the contact person for the current lessee,” Hedges said.

If a new tenant is not secured within the 90-day window, the city could pursue legal action to recover unpaid funds and terminate the lease.

According to the city, the total amount owed exceeds $200,000. Crabby’s Dockside opened in 2020, replacing the Original Tiki Bar, a longtime local establishment whose closure drew controversy at the time.