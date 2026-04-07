HOA bookkeeper accused of stealing hundreds of thousands, faces multiple fraud charges

The Martin County Sheriff’s Office has issued an arrest warrant for a 46-year-old property management bookkeeper accused of stealing hundreds of thousands of dollars from local homeowners associations.

Authorities said Alexandra Delacaridad Gonzalez, who worked as a property manager for Avant-Garde Property Management, faces multiple charges, including two counts of fraud exceeding $50,000, two counts of grand theft, 61 counts of uttering false instruments and 59 counts of embezzlement. Her total bond has been set at $1,350,000.

Investigators allege Gonzalez wrote checks to herself from HOA accounts she managed over an extended period and concealed the thefts by creating fictitious invoices and false ledger entries. She also allegedly forged the signatures of authorized account holders.

Subpoenaed records indicate the stolen funds were used for personal expenses, including shopping, plastic surgery and vacations, according to the sheriff’s office.

The suspected fraud was identified by the homeowners associations and reported to authorities. Identified victims include Whitemarsh Reserve Homeowners Association and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island.

Officials believe Gonzalez may be in the Miramar or Vero Beach area.

Anyone with information about her whereabouts or who believes their HOA may have been affected is asked to contact the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.