Police investigate attempted burglary at Port St. Lucie restaurant

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating an attempted burglary at a restaurant in Port St. Lucie after officers discovered significant damage to the building early Sunday morning.

According to the Port St. Lucie Police Department, officers were dispatched at approximately 4:38 a.m. April 5 to Golden Corral at 651 NW St. Lucie West Blvd after management received an alarm notification indicating a possible burglary in progress.

When officers arrived, they conducted an exterior sweep and found a smashed window along with signs of an attempted forced entry at a door. A K-9 unit from the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office assisted in a search of the building, which was ultimately cleared of any suspects.

Investigators later identified additional damage on the roof, including a hole about one foot wide. The Fort Pierce Police Department’s drone unit responded to assist with a search of the roof and attic areas.

Inside the restaurant, officers found extensive damage in the manager’s office and throughout the ceiling. Authorities said several electrical cords connected to the alarm and camera systems had been cut, a peephole on an exterior door had been removed, and multiple alarm keypads were damaged and pulled from the walls.

Police said they are not releasing information about whether anything was taken in order to protect the integrity of the ongoing investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department.