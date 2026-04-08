17th Street Bridge in Indian River County to close for overnight traffic shift

INDIAN RIVER — The Florida Department of Transportation will temporarily close the S.R. 656/17th Street Bridge as part of an ongoing rehabilitation and improvement project.

The bridge, located between S.R. A1A/Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway and S.R. 60/Indian River Boulevard, will be closed to traffic շուրջ the clock beginning at 10:30 p.m. Sunday, April 12, through approximately 5 a.m. Friday, April 17. The closure will allow crews to shift traffic onto the eastbound and westbound bridges.

Once the traffic shift is complete, the outside lanes on both bridges will reopen to motorists, while inside lanes will remain closed for construction work. That work includes applying bridge sealant, maintaining lighting and traffic separators, and completing other improvements.

During the closure, westbound drivers will be detoured via S.R. A1A/Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway and S.R. 60/Beachland Boulevard to S.R. 60/Indian River Boulevard. Eastbound motorists will be routed along S.R. 60/Indian River Boulevard and S.R. 60/Beachland Boulevard to S.R. A1A/Jimmy Buffett Memorial Highway.

Transportation officials said the 17th Street Bridge closure will not occur at the same time as any closure of the S.R. A1A North Causeway Bridge. Only one bridge will be closed at a time as part of ongoing coordination efforts.

Contingency dates for the work are scheduled from Sunday, April 19, through Friday, April 24, if needed. Signage will be in place to guide motorists through the area.

Officials advised drivers to plan ahead and follow posted directions and law enforcement guidance while traveling through the construction zone.