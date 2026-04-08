Indian River County officials move toward possible settlement in sheriff’s budget lawsuit

VERO BEACH — An ongoing lawsuit between Eric Flowers and the Indian River County Board of County Commissioners may be nearing a resolution, as both sides prepare to meet publicly to discuss a potential settlement in their months-long budget dispute.

County officials announced plans for a special meeting following a closed-door session held April 7, where commissioners discussed settlement negotiations tied to the litigation in Circuit Court.

Commission Chair Deryl Loar said the next step will bring the discussion into a public setting.

“We have just returned from a closed session. The closed session in the case of Eric Flowers versus Indian River County has now terminated. We have reached a consensus to have a special call meeting to publicly discuss this matter on April 14, next Tuesday, at 9 a.m. That will be duly notified and legally posted as needed,” Loar said.

The lawsuit stems from a dispute over the sheriff’s budget request. Flowers initially sought a $14.6 million increase, later revising it to $12.2 million, citing rising costs and the need to offer competitive salaries for deputies. Commissioners ultimately approved a $6.9 million increase.

Tensions escalated after the funding decision, leading to the lawsuit and a broader disagreement over how the county allocates resources for law enforcement.

In recent days, both sides have indicated a shift in tone, emphasizing cooperation following a series of tragedies that have affected the community, including the deaths of a deputy and two county employees.

Loar referenced those events while stressing the need to move forward.

“This county has been through enough,” he said. “From the tragic event involving one of our deputies to the heartbreaking loss of two County employees, the ongoing conflict between the Sheriff, the Administrator, and the Board of County Commissioners must come to an end.”

County Administrator John Titkanich also pointed to the importance of resolving the dispute, particularly given the legal and financial implications.

“A budget agreement that resolves the Circuit Court case and the looming Cabinet-level hearing is in the best interest of our citizens,” Titkanich said. “A sound financial resolution could address both administrative matters and ensure we are putting our citizens first. We should not be using taxpayer dollars to argue with one another. We are on the same team.”

According to the county, commissioners have met individually with Flowers in recent days to explore possible paths toward a compromise. The discussions followed a letter from the sheriff expressing condolences for the loss of two county employees and a willingness to engage in dialogue over the ongoing dispute.

Officials say the April 14 meeting is expected to focus on reaching a mutually agreeable resolution and could mark a turning point in the conflict.

“The Board of County Commissioners remains hopeful that the upcoming meeting will mark a turning point toward healing, collaboration, and a unified commitment to serving the residents of Indian River County,” Loar said.

Residents may see the outcome of those negotiations as the county works to settle the lawsuit and end the dispute over the sheriff’s budget.