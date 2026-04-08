Woman accused of Hobe Sound burglaries arrested after manhunt, deputies say

HOBE SOUND — The Martin County Sheriff’s Office is investigating two burglaries that occurred earlier in the evening in the Hobe Sound area, including one at an occupied home.

In the occupied burglary, the victim reported that a black female suspect entered the residence while they were inside. The homeowner struggled with the suspect as she attempted to take a dog crate with the homeowner’s dog still inside. The homeowner was able to get the suspect to release the crate before she fled. The dog was not injured.

The second burglary occurred at an unoccupied home but was witnessed by a neighbor. In that case, the suspect is accused of stealing jewelry and taking a vehicle belonging to the homeowner.

Authorities identified the suspect as 51-year-old Roberta Walker of Washington, D.C.

Deputies established a perimeter, issued a be-on-the-lookout alert and launched a large manhunt. A short time later, deputies located the stolen vehicle near Indian Street and Dixie Highway, where they conducted a felony stop and took Walker into custody.

Jewelry and other evidence were recovered from inside the vehicle, according to the sheriff’s office. Walker faces multiple charges.

Residents in the Hobe Sound and Stuart areas may continue to see an increased law enforcement presence as the investigation remains active.