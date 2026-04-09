AI-powered scams target Port St. Lucie residents, officials warn

PORT ST. LUCIE — Consumer protection officials are warning residents that scams carried out through online, phone and mail channels are becoming increasingly sophisticated with the use of artificial intelligence.

Local and state agencies say scammers are now able to create convincing messages, documents, emails and even voice calls that appear legitimate, making it more difficult for residents to identify fraud.

The City of Port St. Lucie recently received a report from an individual who was sent a written notice falsely claiming to be from the city and instructing them to wire money to pay an administrative fee. Officials said the letter was not sent by the city and is part of a growing trend of impersonation scams targeting Floridians.

Authorities across the state report similar tactics, including calls or emails that appear to come from law enforcement agencies. In some cases, residents are told there is a warrant for their arrest and are pressured to make a payment to avoid jail. Officials warn these communications may sound real, use caller ID spoofing or include AI-generated voices that mimic law enforcement personnel.

Officials emphasized that no law enforcement agency will call, text or email demanding payment for a warrant. The City of Port St. Lucie also does not request that residents wire money for permits, rezonings or other development-related applications. Government agencies do not request payment through gift cards, wire transfers or cryptocurrency.

Consumer protection experts in Florida say AI tools allow scammers to create realistic documents, clone voices and tailor messages to specific individuals. These methods are increasingly being used to impersonate government agencies, law enforcement and financial institutions.

Officials advise residents to verify unexpected requests by contacting agencies directly using official phone numbers or websites, and to be cautious of urgent or threatening language designed to prompt quick action. They also warn not to rely solely on caller ID, email display names or logos, which can be falsified, and to avoid sharing personal or financial information with unsolicited contacts.

Suspicious activity should be reported to local law enforcement.

Residents can find more information about recognizing impersonation scams and preventing identity theft through resources provided by the Federal Trade Commission, Better Business Bureau, Florida Attorney General, Florida Department of Agriculture and Consumer Services and the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Port St. Lucie residents or business owners who believe they have been targeted by a scam are encouraged to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at 772-871-5000 or visit its website.