Elderly driver rescued after car plunges into pond in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — Two people were rescued early Wednesday after a vehicle crashed and became submerged in a pond near the intersection of East Caribbean and Cam De Entrada, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Officers responded to the single-vehicle crash just after 4:30 a.m. on April 8. Police said an elderly female driver turned prematurely and, while attempting to reverse back onto the roadway, the vehicle slid down an embankment and rolled into the water.

When officers arrived, the vehicle was submerged up to its windows.

Police said officers entered the water and safely removed the driver and an elderly male passenger, bringing them to shore where they were evaluated by rescue personnel.

Both individuals were transported to St. Lucie Medical Center as a precaution and were reported to be in good health.

The Port St. Lucie Police Department reminded the public to use caution while driving.