Sebastian gives preliminary approval for 200 acre land annexation

SEBASTIAN — The Sebastian City Commission gave preliminary approval April 8 to annex more than 200 acres of unincorporated land for a proposed residential development, setting the stage for further review at a future meeting.

The voluntary annexation request, submitted by property owners and covering about 204 acres, involves land south of 77th Street, east of 74th Avenue, north of 73rd Street and west of 66th Avenue. The proposal would bring the property into city limits as part of a project known as Sebastian Pines.

City staff said the location meets key criteria for annexation, particularly because of its proximity to existing city boundaries.

“It abuts existing city boundary, which is what you want to look for when you're looking at annexation,” Community Development Director Alix Bernard said.

Developers told commissioners the project is intended to provide attainable housing options for a range of buyers within the community.

“This proposed project will be marketed not only to first-time homebuyers, but also members of the senior demographic,” said William Collins of the Concordia Group. “We're proposing villa homes, which we are specifically designing for first-time homebuyers that currently live within your community.”

Planning representatives also indicated the project would not maximize the density allowed under its land-use designation.

“He's actually restricting it to approximately 81% of the available density that he could request if he did achieve that land use category,” said Ken Tuma of Urban Design Studio.

Project engineers outlined infrastructure improvements aimed at addressing traffic concerns tied to the development.

“We plan on paving 77th and 73rd Street from 66th all the way to our project entrances,” said Wesley Mills of Mills Shore & Associates. “We also recognize that there will be some left turn lanes that will be required on 66th.”

Mills said utility service for the development is expected to be feasible if the annexation is finalized.

“If the city annexes this project in, the county will serve the project with utilities,” he said. “The capacity is available as of right now, and as we work through the site planning process, we'll work to secure that.”

Public reaction to the proposal was mixed, with some residents voicing support for the city’s growth strategy while others raised concerns about development impacts.

“I’m all in agreement for this annexation,” said Sebastian resident Grace Reed. “I firmly believe that the best thing a city can do is expand its boundaries, whether anything's built on it or not.”

Others, including nearby property owners, expressed opposition to the plan and its potential effects on surrounding land.

“I can't make honey out of concrete and asphalt,” said Peter Roberts, a farmer who owns land adjacent to the site. “This county's being given away to the highest bidder, and it really needs to be stopped, slowed down.”

Commission members largely supported the annexation, citing consistency with the city’s long-term planning goals.

“I’m in favor of this, primarily for those reasons,” Commissioner Ed Dodd said. “I think it fits well within our comp plan, it fits well with what we're looking for, and it is not going to be cumbersome on the city.”

Commissioner Christopher Nunn said annexation would allow the city to maintain oversight of development in surrounding areas.

“The only way we retain our community and retain what we want is by annexing,” Nunn said. “We have to annex this property that surrounds our city, and if we don't annex it, we still have all the impact without any of the money or any of the control.”

The annexation remains subject to additional approvals, including an annexation agreement between the city and property owners. Commissioners are expected to revisit the proposal at a future meeting.