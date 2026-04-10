Martin County receives land donation to protect critical scrub jay habitat

MARTIN COUNTY — County commissioners have unanimously approved the donation of a parcel of land in Hobe Sound that will expand protected scrub habitat and prevent future development on the site.

The 1.28-acre property, located along Southeast Dixie Highway adjacent to the Hobe Sound Scrub Preserve, was offered to the county by a local resident with ties to land conservation. County environmental staff presented the proposal as a rare opportunity to secure environmentally sensitive land at no cost.

“I have had the privilege in my career at Martin County to bring forward a lot of fun and exciting and rewarding agenda items to you and have enjoyed your support on those items. But today, honestly, the most exciting and the funnest item that I've ever been able to bring forward,” said John Maehl, the county’s environmental resources manager.

County officials said the land had previously been approved for residential construction, but its preservation will instead support wildlife and protect the entrance to the existing conservation area.

“This lot had an entitlement for four multi-story townhomes that would pretty much shadow the entrance to Hobe Sound Scrub Preserve. It's got some critical habitat. There's some threatened and endangered species on property and it'll become a perfect addition to the Hobe Sound scrub,” Maehl said.

Local advocates for conservation praised the decision, noting the ecological importance of scrub environments, which often receive less attention than other Florida habitats.

“People don't realize how endangered scrub habitat is. The name scrub is not as sexy as mangroves or cypress swamp or a oak hammock, but there are more endangered species than any other ecosystem in Florida in the scrub. The endangered species on the property, which were once slated to be townhomes, now have a safe and secure home in perpetuity, thanks to John Maehl, the County Commission, especially Commissioner Blake Capps, and especially Mrs. Yeiser. Thank you, thank you, thank you,” said Hobe Sound resident Jeff Wittmann.

The donor, Louise Yeiser, said her decision was influenced by a longstanding family tradition of land stewardship and conservation efforts in other parts of the country.

“I would love to say that I had this idea all by myself, but in actuality, my family has been doing things like this for several generations. I am related to the Fleischman family and they had a very strong presence in developing and preserving land in Cincinnati and Naples,” she said.

In addition to scrub jay habitat, the preserve supports other species and natural features, including gopher tortoises and a champion pine tree, according to county officials.

Commissioners emphasized that the value of the donation extends beyond its size, citing its strategic location next to already protected land.

“We have spent a lot of time and effort and money trying to accomplish what you just graciously donated. It's not just the 1.6 acres, it's where it is. As Commissioner Capps said, it magnifies and multiplies what we've already tried to accomplish,” said Commissioner Edward Ciampi.

The board approved the donation unanimously. County staff indicated that additional land donations may be considered in the future.