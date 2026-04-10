Missing Port St. Lucie man found dead, police investigating circumstances

PORT ST. LUCIE — Police are investigating the death of a 32-year-old man with high-functioning autism who was reported missing earlier in the day and later found deceased, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Alexander Joseph Solma was last seen around 4 p.m. Wednesday near his residence in the 900 block of Southwest Aurelia Avenue. Authorities said he is known to wander and often walked along the C-23 canal banks.

Family members became concerned after Solma did not return home within his usual timeframe. Police said he had left the residence before but typically for no longer than six to eight hours. His cellphone was also found at the home, adding to the concern.

The family, who moved to Port St. Lucie from New York two years ago, believed there was a 72-hour waiting period to report someone missing. Police said that is incorrect, noting there is no waiting period to report a missing person in Florida or New York.

Just before 11 a.m. Friday, an adult male matching Solma’s description was found in the 600 block of Southwest Belmont Circle. The individual was pronounced dead at the scene.

“Our deepest condolences go out to the family of Alexander Solma during this incredibly difficult time,” said police spokesperson Brittany McNally. “We are actively investigating the circumstances surrounding his disappearance and subsequent death. We also urge community members to remember that there is no waiting period to report a missing person, especially when they are considered endangered.”

The case remains under investigation, and officials said they are awaiting further confirmation from the medical examiner’s office.

Anyone with information about Solma’s whereabouts between Wednesday evening and Friday morning is asked to contact the Port St. Lucie Police Department at (772) 871-5000 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at 1-800-273-8477.