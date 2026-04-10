Port St. Lucie approves $24 million settlement with Waste Pro ahead of trial

PORT ST. LUCI— City officials have approved a $24 million settlement with Waste Pro of Florida, Inc., bringing an end to a legal dispute that dates back to 2021 over solid waste collection services.

The agreement, approved April 10, resolves all claims between the city and its former waste hauler just days before the case was set to go to trial on April 13. City Attorney Richard Berrios outlined the proposal to the council, emphasizing both the scope of the settlement and what it would mean for the case moving forward.

“Basically, dismissal of the claims. All claims, counter claims, appeals, everything's done as a result of this if the council approves today,” Berrios said.

Under the terms of the agreement, Waste Pro will pay the city a total of $24 million, with $21 million due within 30 days of the dismissal order. Two additional payments of $1.5 million each are scheduled for Jan. 31, 2027, and Jan. 31, 2028, with interest applied as outlined in the settlement.

The litigation stemmed from service issues during the COVID-19 pandemic, when complaints about missed trash collection increased significantly. The city alleged those lapses violated its contract with Waste Pro, while the company cited pandemic-related labor shortages as a major factor affecting operations. The dispute also involved the early termination of the company’s multiyear contract, which required the city to secure a new provider.

The settlement fully resolves the lawsuit, including claims and counterclaims, and formally dismisses the case with prejudice. Both parties agreed to release each other from any further liability tied to the contract, and neither side admits wrongdoing. Each will also cover its own attorney fees and costs.

City leaders said the resolution allows the community to move beyond a difficult period tied to essential services.

“I’m extremely happy that we are able to come to this resolution today and close out this chapter for our city and more importantly, for our residents,” said Mayor Shannon Martin.

With the case now settled, city officials said they will evaluate how to allocate the funds, with discussions expected at future public meetings.