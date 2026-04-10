Property manager accused of HOA embezzlement surrenders in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A property manager accused of embezzling nearly $200,000 from two Martin County homeowners associations is now in custody after turning herself in early Thursday, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Alexandre Delicaridad Gonzalez, 46, surrendered at the Martin County Jail around 2 a.m. on two separate warrants tied to the alleged misappropriation of HOA funds. She made her first court appearance later that day, where a judge set her bond at $1,282,500.

Gonzalez, a property management bookkeeper employed by Avant-Garde Property Management, faces multiple charges, including two counts of fraud exceeding $50,000, two counts of grand theft, 61 counts of uttering false instruments and 59 counts of embezzlement.

Investigators say Gonzalez stole money over an extended period by writing checks to herself from HOA accounts she managed. Authorities allege she concealed the thefts by creating fictitious invoices and false ledger entries and forged the signatures of authorized account holders.

Subpoenaed records indicate the stolen funds were used for personal expenses, including shopping, plastic surgery and vacations, investigators said.

The suspected fraud was identified by the homeowners associations and reported to the Sheriff’s Office. Identified victims include Whitemarsh Reserve Homeowners Association and The Dunes of Hutchinson Island.

In response to the case, multiple homeowners associations are now conducting internal financial audits to ensure the integrity of their accounts and prevent similar incidents.