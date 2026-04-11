St. Lucie County to host public meeting on Tilton Road drainage project

PORT ST. LUCIE, Fla. — St. Lucie County Public Works will host a public meeting later this month to update residents on the Tilton Road Watershed Phase II Drainage Project.

The meeting is scheduled for Wednesday, April 29, from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Oxbow Eco-Center, located at 5400 NE St. James Drive in Port St. Lucie.

County officials said the session will provide details about the planned drainage improvements and what residents can expect as the project moves forward. Construction is anticipated to begin later this year.

Engineering staff will be available at the meeting to answer questions and speak with residents about the project.

For more information, residents can contact Project Manager Charly Perez at 772-462-2742 or charly.perez@stlucieco.gov, or Public Outreach Coordinator Christopher Arnold at 772-461-1491 or christopher.arnold@stlucieco.gov.