13-year-old arrested after fleeing police on electric dirt bike in Port St. Lucie

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 13-year-old was arrested after fleeing from police on an electric dirt bike during a traffic stop, according to the Port St. Lucie Police Department.

Officers with the department’s Traffic Unit were conducting enforcement at a known problem area near the intersection of Southwest Cashmere Boulevard and Southwest St. Lucie West Boulevard when they attempted to stop a male operating an electric dirt bike.

Police said the individual fled through the parking lot of an Aldi store. A sergeant later located the suspect concealed near a Home Depot store.

The suspect, identified as a 13-year-old, was taken into custody and charged with fleeing, driving an unregistered vehicle and operating a motorcycle without a proper endorsement. The dirt bike was towed, and the juvenile’s parents were notified.

Police said the department continues to emphasize traffic safety and compliance with roadway laws.