Aerial mosquito control begins over Hutchinson Island marshes

HUTCHINSON ISLAND — Aerial mosquito control operations are underway over parts of North and South Hutchinson Island as St. Lucie County targets breeding areas in mangrove marshes.

The St. Lucie County Mosquito Control District began an aerial larviciding mission Monday, April 13, with treatments scheduled to continue through April 24, weather permitting.

A small airplane is dispersing granular larvicide over saltwater mangrove marshes along South Hutchinson Island between Bear Point Sanctuary and Nettles Island, as well as portions of North Hutchinson Island and a small area north of Florida Atlantic University’s Harbor Branch Oceanographic Institute.

The effort is aimed at reducing the emergence of saltmarsh mosquitoes by targeting breeding grounds along marsh fringes, where rising water levels during the rainy season can trigger hatching. Mosquito eggs can remain dormant in marsh soil for extended periods and hatch when exposed to water.

Officials said maintaining controlled water levels in the impoundments can also help limit hatching by covering soil where mosquitoes typically breed.

Residents are encouraged to take precautions to reduce mosquito exposure, including wearing clothing that covers arms and legs during evening outdoor activities and using EPA-registered insect repellents containing ingredients such as DEET, picaridin, IR3535, oil of lemon eucalyptus, para-menthane-diol or 2-undecanone.

Homeowners can also help limit mosquito populations by removing standing water around their properties, a practice often referred to as “tip and toss.” Even small amounts of water can serve as breeding sites, including water collected in containers or plants such as bromeliads.

Mosquito control officials said schedules and maps for fogging operations are available on the district’s website.