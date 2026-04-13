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Deputies arrest suspect in Jensen Beach Chase Bank robbery

WQCS | By Justin Breckenridge
Published April 13, 2026 at 9:00 AM EDT
Kilgore being taken into custody by Martin County deputies following evidence connected to a bank robbery was found in his possession
MCSO
Kilgore being taken into custody by Martin County deputies following evidence connected to a bank robbery was found in his possession

JENSEN BEACH — A man accused of robbing a Chase Bank in Jensen Beach on April 11 was arrested shortly after the incident, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Gregory Lee Kilgore, 64, of West Palm Beach, was taken into custody by patrol deputies following the morning robbery. Authorities said deputies recovered cash believed to be connected to the incident, which was concealed inside the vehicle Kilgore was driving.

Detectives also located clothing inside the vehicle that they believe Kilgore wore during the robbery.

According to investigators, the robbery occurred just after 9 a.m. when a suspect entered the bank and demanded money. Although no weapon was displayed, the suspect repeatedly grabbed his waistband, indicating he may have been armed. After obtaining cash, the suspect fled the scene.

Authorities initially described the suspect as a Black male with a medium build, wearing long jean shorts, a black shirt with white writing, black Nike shoes with a white logo, a red cap with a white “P,” and sunglasses. The suspect was believed to have fled southbound on Federal Highway in a black Jeep Compass or similar SUV.

Kilgore has an extensive criminal history spanning several decades in Ohio and Florida, including convictions for aggravated robbery, felonious assault and receiving stolen property.

He was also previously convicted of armed and unarmed bank robbery and sentenced to 71 months in federal prison followed by five years of supervised release. In a separate case, he was sentenced to 18 months in prison for an Ohio probation violation. In 2021, he was charged with robbery with a firearm in Palm Beach County and was acquitted in 2025.

Kilgore is now facing a charge of unarmed bank robbery in connection with the Jensen Beach incident.
WQCS News
Justin Breckenridge
Justin serves as News Director with WQCS and IRSC Public Media.
See stories by Justin Breckenridge