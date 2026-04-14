Man arrested after bloody burglary at Indrio Road business, deputies say

FORT PIERCE — A 67-year-old Vero Beach man was arrested Monday after deputies responded to a reported burglary at a business along Indrio Road and found signs of forced entry and blood inside, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies were called at approximately 11:45 a.m. April 13, 2026, to the 14800 block of Indrio Road, where they observed a shattered window and a significant amount of blood inside the business.

Through on-scene investigation, deputies identified a potential suspect believed to be living nearby. Authorities said further investigation linked the individual and his vehicle to the crime scene.

The suspect, identified as Brent Chapman, 67, of Vero Beach, was taken into custody and charged with burglary of an unoccupied dwelling (unarmed) and criminal mischief involving property damage between $200 and $1,000, officials said