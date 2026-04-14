Teen shot in leg near Port St. Lucie McDonald’s, police say wound was self-inflicted

PORT ST. LUCIE — A 16-year-old who was initially reported as the victim in a shooting near a McDonald’s in Port St. Lucie was later determined to have shot himself, according to police.

Officers with the Port St. Lucie Police Department responded around 9 p.m. April 13, 2026, to a reported shooting at 3199 SW Port St. Lucie Blvd. Upon arrival, they located Jayden Williams, 16, who had suffered two gunshot wounds to his right leg.

Williams was taken to Lawnwood Regional Medical Center with injuries that were not considered life-threatening.

Early reports indicated the teen may have been shot by others following an altercation at the restaurant involving multiple individuals. Investigators initially believed the shooting occurred as Williams crossed the roadway.

However, further investigation determined the injuries were self-inflicted. Police said Williams had attempted to confront another juvenile male riding an e-bike in the area.

According to investigators, Williams approached the individual over a dispute involving a female who was not present and demanded the e-bike during the encounter. Authorities said the firearm discharged during the confrontation, causing Williams’ injuries.

Police said the investigation remains ongoing, with the department’s Criminal Investigations Division continuing to review the case.