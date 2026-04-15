Indian River County to host workforce forum for youth career and military pathways

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY — Indian River County’s Human Services Division will host a community forum later this month focused on expanding workforce, career and military opportunities for youth and young adults.

The event is scheduled for April 22, 2026, from 3 to 5 p.m. at the IG Center and is intended to bring together employers, educators, workforce partners, military recruiters and residents.

Organizers say the forum is based on findings from the Children’s Services Advisory Committee Needs Assessment and is designed to better align existing programs with the needs of the local economy.

Participants will take part in discussions centered on workforce readiness, identifying gaps in current systems and exploring ways to strengthen connections between education, training and employment opportunities.

County Administrator John A. Titkanich Jr. said collaboration will be a key focus of the event.

“Bringing employers and community partners into the same room is critical to ensuring our workforce efforts are aligned with real opportunities,” Titkanich said. “This forum is about listening, identifying needs, and working together to build stronger pathways for our residents.”

Local employers and industry leaders are encouraged to attend and provide input on hiring needs, workforce challenges and opportunities for partnership.

Residents interested in attending can RSVP in advance here. For more information or to request ADA accommodations, county officials said to contact Human Services Administrator Megan Kendrick at least 48 hours before the event.