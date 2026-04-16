Two arrested after Fort Pierce drug bust yields fentanyl, cocaine and meth

FORT PIERCE — Two people were arrested following a narcotics investigation in Fort Pierce that led to the seizure of multiple illegal drugs, according to the St. Lucie County Sheriff’s Office.

The Sheriff’s Office Special Investigations Division, with assistance from the SWAT Team, the Drug Enforcement Administration and the U.S. Marshals Task Force, executed a search warrant April 15 in the 600 block of North 6th Street.

During the operation, detectives seized about 48 grams of cocaine, 37 grams of methamphetamine, 29 grams of fentanyl, 14 grams of MDPV and 10 grams of an unidentified powder substance.

Horace Calhoun III, 45, of Fort Pierce, was arrested on two counts of sale and/or delivery of a controlled substance — fentanyl. Faith Rhim, 42, of Fort Pierce, was arrested on charges of trafficking in cocaine, trafficking in methamphetamine, trafficking in fentanyl and trafficking in phenethylamines.

Sheriff Richard Del Toro emphasized the agency’s stance on drug enforcement and credited the coordinated effort among local and federal authorities.

“Fentanyl is destroying lives, and we will not tolerate those who profit from it. If you are dealing this poison in St. Lucie County, we will find you and hold you accountable,” Del Toro said. “I’m proud of the strong collaboration between our Special Investigations Division, SWAT Team, and our federal partners. This case is a direct result of that teamwork.”

Both individuals are being held at the St. Lucie County Jail, officials said.