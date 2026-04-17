Dead dogs discovered outside Fort Pierce home; two arrested in animal cruelty investigation

FORT PIERCE — A suspicious call about cremating dogs led to the discovery of multiple dead animals and the arrest of two people Thursday afternoon, according to the Fort Pierce Police Department.

Officers responded around 2:20 p.m. April 16 to the 1400 block of Georgia Avenue, where they were assisting Animal Control following the call.

At the scene, officers found five bins in front of a residence, each containing a dead dog. Inside the home, investigators located nine cats and two dogs, along with another dog in the backyard suffering from an injury.

Based on the condition of the home and animals, as well as evidence at the scene, police said they developed probable cause to arrest 23-year-old Thalia Flores on six counts of animal cruelty.

During the investigation, authorities said 20-year-old Wynter Dodson removed the injured dog from the backyard in an attempt to conceal it from police. Dodson was arrested and charged with obstructing the investigation.

Animal Control seized nine live cats and three live dogs. The dead dogs were taken for testing, police said.

The investigation remains ongoing. Anyone with information is asked to contact the Fort Pierce Police Department at 772-462-6800 or Treasure Coast Crime Stoppers at www.tcwatch.org.