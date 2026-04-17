Drug, weapon arrests follow traffic stops along SR-710 in Martin County

MARTIN COUNTY — A series of traffic stops along State Road 710 in western Martin County has led to multiple drug and weapon arrests in recent weeks, according to the Martin County Sheriff’s Office.

Deputies working in the Indiantown area have focused enforcement efforts on the roadway, which authorities describe as a known corridor for drug activity between Palm Beach County and Okeechobee.

During several stops, deputies recovered narcotics including fentanyl, methamphetamine and crack cocaine, along with syringes and other drug paraphernalia.

In one case, three individuals were stopped and found in possession of methamphetamine, fentanyl and cocaine residue. The following day, another stop along SR-710 resulted in the seizure of fentanyl and crack cocaine from individuals traveling the same route.

In a separate incident, deputies recovered a stolen handgun, another firearm in the possession of a convicted felon, and a large quantity of marijuana.

Authorities said the cases are part of ongoing enforcement efforts in western Martin County aimed at disrupting the movement of drugs and illegal weapons.

Those arrested include Michael Dale Cross, 41; Patricia Anne Asfour, 38; Freddy Lee Mott, 38; Shannon Keith Roseman, 45; Sean Michael Tutterow, 46; Thomas Domando, 34; and Steven Richter, 36.