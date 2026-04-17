Land and water forum in Vero Beach to address lagoon health and infrastructure needs

VERO BEACH — Three environmental nonprofit organizations will host a public forum later this month focused on land and water issues affecting Indian River County, including the declining health of the Indian River Lagoon and Blue Cypress Lake.

The event, titled “Land & Water: Issues & Solutions,” is scheduled for April 25 from 8:30 a.m. to 4 p.m. at the Emerson Center in Vero Beach. It is organized by the Clean Water Coalition of Indian River County, the Pelican Island Audubon Society and the Indian River Neighborhood Association.

Organizers said the forum will feature subject matter experts providing information aimed at increasing public awareness of countywide land and water resource challenges.

Topics include the degraded condition of the Indian River Lagoon and Blue Cypress Lake, as well as the need for state and local government action on sewer infrastructure, wastewater treatment upgrades, stormwater management, habitat restoration and the preservation of environmental lands.

The forum will include a series of speaker presentations covering issues such as habitat management and restoration, integrated planning, wastewater systems, lagoon health, population growth impacts, and environmental policy challenges. Additional topics include living shorelines, historical land cover, biosolids use, and budget constraints affecting lagoon cleanup efforts.

Organizers said the event is intended to increase public understanding of environmental issues and highlight known solutions. They also expect the forum to be held every two years in the spring of election years.

The cost to attend is $25 and includes lunch. Registration information and the full program are available at www.IndianRiverNA.com/Forum